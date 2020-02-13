Langley RCMP are seen at the scene of a shooting that took place in a Langley parking lot in the 6300 block of 200th Street. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Man shot near Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in Langley dies

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is reviewing the incident

A man who was shot in a Langley parking lot on Friday has died in hospital, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed Thursday morning.

IHIT has now taken over the investigation of the incident that took place in the 6300-block of 200th Street around 9:30 p.m. near a Chuck E. Cheese.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Apparent shooting near Chuck E. Cheese in Langley leaves man in ‘grave condition’

An adult male was found suffering from gunshot wounds and taken to hospital, according to the Langley RCMP.

IHIT has not released any more details at this time.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No borrowing so far for new rec facilities
Next story
B.C. man accuses taxi driver of leaving because he had guide dog

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows RCMP initiative results in fewer impaired driving deaths

Project Domino Effect performed 553 impaired driving investigations in 2019

Latest Hometown Hero is honoured in Pitt Meadows Secondary cafeteria

Monika Eggens hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of local athletes

Update: Two electrocuted on job site in Pitt Meadows

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

LETTER: Vandalism on Maple Ridge sign is an attack on free speech

Shocking someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message

Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ensuring that motorists yield to people in crosswalks

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Masked man chased woman in Lower Mainland park

Langley RCMP are asking for tips about the Jan. 26 incident

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read