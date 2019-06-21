BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

Man struck by bus during altercation in Burnaby dies

No charges have been laid, as police continue their investigations

A man who was hit by a bus following an altercation in Burnaby last week has died of his injuries.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after stepping in front of TransLink bus during fight in Burnaby

The man, 33, died at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, the BC Coroners Service confirmed on Friday morning.

According to police, the man was hit by a bus during some kind of incident with another man near the corner of Hastings Street and Carleton Avenue on the evening of June 11.

Two men were arrested at the scene. Shortly after the incident, one of those men were deemed a witness, and the second man was released. No charges have been laid.

The bus driver has been provided counselling, TransLink said.

