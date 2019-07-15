Man stuck on trail in Golden Ears park

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue sprang into action early Monday to rescue an injured hiker on the West Canyon Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Search and rescue spokesperson Rick Laing said three men in their 20s said they climbed up Golden Ears peak Sunday afternoon and were on their way down the trail that evening when one of the men injured his foot.

The other two continued on to get help, telling the third man to wait on the trail. The injured man then called his brother at 11:15 p.m., who then called search and rescue.

Laing said two teams responded, one going up the West Canyon Trail and the other following another route with an ATV.

Search volunteers reached the man, who had no injuries, except to his “pride and a sore foot” at about 1:24 a.m., Laing said. He said trio wasn’t properly equipped for hiking.



