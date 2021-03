Air ambulance sent to Ruskin Park to transport victim to hospital

An air ambulance helicopter was sent to Maple Ridge’s Ruskin Park after a man suffered burns from a firepit explosion. (Black Press Media files)

A man has reportedly suffered burns to most of his body after a firepit exploded on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters, police, and paramedics responded to the call, which came in shortly before 3 p.m.

An air ambulance was sent to Ruskin Park on 280th Street to pick up the burn victim and transport at least one to hospital.

More to follow.

