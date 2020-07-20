Man suffers smoke inhalation as shop burns in Maple Ridge fire

A number of vehicles were stored in the structure

One man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out on an east Maple Ridge property Friday night.

Firefighters responded to a shop on the property around 9 p.m.

“One person had smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital,” said James Clelland, Maple Ridge assistant fire chief.

The man was later released that same day.

The shop had two parts, one was destroyed by the fire, Clelland explained.

Both parts of the shop housed “a number of vehicles,” he added.

Clelland said firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to nearby trees.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

