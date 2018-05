Shane Clay had gone missing on Friday

UPDATE: Police say that Shane Clay has been found.

A 44-year old patient is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he went missing from the Colony Farm Psychiactric Hospital Friday.

Authorities say Shane Clay is unlawfully at large and suffers from mental illness.

Clay is described as a 6’6” white man, with dreadlocks, weighing about 280 lbs.

Anyone with any information about where Clay may be is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, citing file number 2018-13510.

