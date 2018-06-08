Police have issued images of tattoos associated with attempted murder suspect Tyson Cole. Top tattoo can be found on his chest; right forearm (bottom, left), left forearm. (RCMP photos)

Man wanted for attempted murder still at large, with ties across B.C.

Police release images of suspect Tyson Cole’s tattoos

RCMP are again requesting the public’s help to find a wanted man who may be in the Okanagan or surrounding areas.

Tyson Darryl Cole is wanted for attempted murder and other firearms-related offences.

He is known to have connections throughout the Okanagan, Cariboo and Lower Mainland areas.

RCMP have made several attempts to find him. They first made the public aware of Cole on May 30.

He is described as black, five-foot-eight, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have now released pictures of his tattoos on his left and right forearms and on his chest.

RELATED: Attempted murder suspect may be in Vernon area

Cole is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to make contact with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


Most Read