Man wanted for escaping Abbotsford prison is arrested in Mission

Jessie Millwater, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, was arrested July 15, 2022 in Mission. He had escaped from an Abbotsford prison and had been spotted in Prince Rupert and Terrace.

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after previously escaping from an Abbotsford prison was arrested July 15 in Mission.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the arrest resulted after APD officers with the crime reduction unit located a stolen truck at a residence in the 7700 block of Hurd Street in Mission.

He said the officers watched the truck and then saw Jessie Millwater, 24, get into the vehicle and drive away.

Police followed Millwater as he drove through Mission. He was arrested, with the assistance of the Integrated Emergency Response Team, when he returned to the residence, Walker said.

RCMP issued a press release in June, saying that Millwater had escaped “earlier this year” from an Abbotsford correctional facility and that a Canada-wide warrant had been issued for his arrest after he was spotted in both Prince Rupert and Terrace.

Millwater now faces a series of new charges and has been remanded in custody.

According to the provincial court database, he was sentenced in November 2020 to two years and one day in prison for an aggravated assault and break-and-enter that occurred in Prince Rupert in February of that year.

News report at the time indicate that Millwater participated in an armed home invasion after which two men, ages 42 and 45, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Millwater also has convictions – also in Prince Rupert – for driving while prohibited and resisting a peace officer.



