Lorne Guilbault is wanted by the Abbotsford Police Department on several outstanding arrest warrants.

Man wanted for ramming police car and almost hitting bystanders in Abbotsford

Police say Lorne Guilbault ‘engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour’

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a man who they say “engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour.”

Lorne Joseph Guilbault, 38, has several warrants for his arrest. He is wanted for driving while prohibited, breach of probation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, and failing to stop for police.

Guilbault is described as five-foot-six, 150 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. He is also missing all his fingers on both hands.

APD Sgt. Judy Bird said that on July 28 patrol officers saw Guilbault get into the driver’s seat of a vehicle in a local townhouse complex.

ALSO READ: ‘Agitated’ man pulls out knife on 3 people in Abbotsford

She said the officers were aware that Guilbault had outstanding warrants for his arrest, so they stopped his vehicle.

Bird said that during the traffic stop, Guilbault intentionally rammed the police vehicle and hit another parked car as he fled the complex at a high speed, narrowly missing several bystanders, including children.

Guilbault had previously been released on bail for a similar incident, Bird said. According to the provincial court database, that incident occurred on May 5 of this year.

“(He) engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour demonstrating little regard for the safety of our citizens,” she said.

Guilbault has multiple prior convictions for offences such as theft, possession of stolen property, break-and-enter, possession of stolen mail, mischief, impaired driving, driving while disqualified, possession for the purpose of trafficking, drug trafficking, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and more.

Anyone who knows of Guilbault’s whereabouts is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

