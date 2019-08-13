Elio Schiaroli

Man wanted for sex assault in Saskatoon has been spotted in Abbotsford

Elio Schiaroli, 58, also wanted for robbery, unlawful confinement and more

A man who is wanted for crimes in Saskatoon was seen in Abbotsford last Friday, according to police.

Elio Schiaroli, 58, is wanted by the Saskatoon Police Service for charges of robbery, unlawful confinement, sexual assault, possession of stolen property, fraud, using a forged document and theft under $5,000.

Police say that Schiaroli is driving a white 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Saskatchewan licence plate 674KPT.

He is six feet tall and 236 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police say that Schiaroli is new to B.C., with no current known local address, but was seen in Abbotsford on Aug. 9.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact their local police department or Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225 or text 22973 (abbypd).

They can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or solvecrime.ca.


newsroom@abbynews.com
