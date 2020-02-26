(File photo)

Man wanted on six warrants allegedly assaults cop, sparking chase across Lower Mainland

Police from multiple agencies worked to stop the vehicle

A police chase crossing multiple Lower Mainland cities ended with a man being arrested on the Capilano Bridge in West Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the chaotic incident first began shortly after 1 p.m., when a police officer pulled over a vehicle bearing Ontario licence plates during a routine traffic stop on Highway 1 near Bradner Road in Abbotsford.

The vehicle was uninsured, police said, and an identification check on the driver revealed he was wanted on six warrants from another province. Police do not release the name of an individual unless they have been charged.

“When the officer attempted to take the man into a custody, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer and an altercation ensued, resulting in the driver taking the officer’s police vehicle keys and fleeing the scene in a small black car,” Mounties said in a statement.

Police from multiple detachments followed the vehicle “from a distance” through several Lower Mainland cities, “while seeking opportunities with partnering police to stop the vehicle safely,” police said.

Police were able to stop the vehicle along the congested Capilano River Bridge in West Vancouver, and the man was taken into custody.

The initial traffic cop suffered only minor injuries, according to Insp. Todd Balaban with E-Division Traffic Services.

