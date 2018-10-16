Man who fled cops and dumped truck at golf course pleads guilty

Police were on scene at the Eighteen Pastures Golf Course in January of this year after two men fled during an attempted traffic stop. Mission and Ridge Meadows RCMP were both involved in tracking down the two men. (Colleen Flanagan file photo)

One of two men who was charged with an incident in Mission earlier this year in which they fled from police, drove onto a golf course and were apprehended after being tracked by police dogs has pleaded guilty to nine of the 25 charges he faced.

Tanner McAloney, 32, entered his plea Monday in Abbotsford provincial court on four firearm charges, four counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000, and one count of making or possessing explosives.

The other 16 charges – more weapon and stolen property offences – are expected to be stayed at sentencing.

He also pleaded guilty to two of four counts of breaching his bail conditions in relation to that incident.

McAloney’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Abbotsford.

McAloney and co-accused Jeffery Dolter, 45, were arrested on Jan. 10 of this year following an incident that began when Mission RCMP officers attempted to stop a red Ford F-350 which had expired insurance.

READ MORE: Suspects charged after police incident by golf course

READ MORE: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

The driver of the truck maneuvered around the police vehicle and sped away. The truck was soon found dumped near the Eighteen Pastures Golf Course, located at 288 Street and 108 Avenue in Mission.

One of the men was believed to be in possession of a gun, prompting the assistance of the emergency response team.

Police set up roadblocks and, with rifles drawn, questioned people in the area.

The Air One police helicopter was called to aid in the search, as was Ridge Meadows RCMP and three police dogs.

One of the dogs tracked Dolter to an area near the golf course. Another tracked McAloney to the 28000 block of 104 Avenue.

Dolter was sentenced in June of this year to time already served and two years’ probation. He had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count of fleeing from a peace officer.

McAloney has also pleaded guilty to four charges in two other cases: two counts of breaching his bail, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm and one count of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

His sentencing hearing on those charges is also set for Nov. 8.