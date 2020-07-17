Man, who posed as modelling agent, charged with sexual assault: RCMP

Forty-year-old Kashif Ramzan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, among other charges, after he posed as a modelling agent. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP say a 40-year-old man, who posed as a modelling agent, has been charged with sexual assault.

Kashif Ramzan has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference, one count of invitation to sexual touching and one count of forcible confinement, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday (July 17).

RCMP said the investigation started at the end of April, “after police received reports from several females, young adults and youth, who were sexually assaulted after meeting up with a man posing as a modelling agent.”

Police added that in some circumstances, the victims were contacted through Instagram “and then met with (the) man thinking they were going to an audition or photoshoot.”

The three agencies allegedly operated by Ramzan include Nextop Global on Instagram, reezphotography.com and Globe Talent Management, which is known as globetalentmgt on Instagram, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police added that Ramzan may also be known to victims as “Reez Javier.”

Surrey RCMP said there may be more victims, witnesses and people with information, who have not yet come forward.

A special tip line has been set up at 604-599-7848.

“If you are a victim of a sexual assault under similar circumstances we urge you to contact our team,” said Corporal Paula Forbes, Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit. “It can be extremely difficult for victims of sexual assault to come forward, but I want to assure any victims who may be in the community, that we have services available to support you.”



One of three modelling agencies allegedly run by Kashif Ramzan. (Screenshot: Surrey RCMP)

