Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Access to Langley Memorial Hospital was restricted for a period of time after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the ER around 7 p.m. Friday night (July 19).

Multiple police units responded.

Langley RCMP said the 22-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is continuing and the hospital has resumed normal operations.

More to come.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________