Man with gunshot wound walks into Langley hospital

Access to Langley Memorial Hospital was restricted for a period of time after a man with a gunshot wound walked into the ER around 7 p.m. Friday night (July 19).
Multiple police units responded.
Langley RCMP said the 22-year-old man had suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
The investigation is continuing and the hospital has resumed normal operations.
More to come.
