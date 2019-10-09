Danny Depew has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child in Abbotsford.

Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior police public warnings

A man who has a history of sexually assaulting young girls and who was the subject of previous public warnings in Calgary has been charged in Abbotsford.

Danny Edward Depew, 52, has been charged with telecommunicating to lure a child under the age of 16. The alleged offence occurred Aug. 6 in Abbotsford, according to the provincial court database.

Depew has also been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

The Calgary Police Service first warned the public in December 2010 that Depew was being released from prison after serving a 5.5 year sentence for two counts of sexual assault and three counts of sexual exploitation.

Police at that time said he would be monitored under the high-risk offender program for two years.

Depew’s charges related to his having sex with three teenage girls in 2003 after he lured them to his home.

Calgary police again notified the public in May 2013 that Depew was being released into the community, this time after serving an 18-month sentence for breaching a peace bond.

They said his criminal history included convictions in Alberta for sexual assault, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break-and-enter, and causing a disturbance.

He was again being monitored for two years.

ALSO READ: Subject of Creep Catchers sting pleads guilty to 1980s sex offences in Chilliwack court

ALSO READ: Former Surrey minor football coach convicted after 2017 Creep Catchers sting

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Just Posted

Liberals rally troops in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau stops in at campaign office

Mat Program not on this winter in Maple Ridge

May not be the need with modular housing up

Maple Ridge studio at largest exhibition for artists with disabilities

INCLUSION Art Show and Sale takes place Oct. 10

Morning collision on Lougheed Highway

Involved motorcyclist in Pitt Meadows

UNTRENDING: Upon death, do we have the right to be forgotten?

Social media expert Vicki McLeod ponders what your online footprint will look like after you’re gone

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Man with history of sexually assaulting girls in Calgary now charged in Abbotsford

Danny Depew was the subject of two prior police public warnings

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

Most Read