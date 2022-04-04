Man with knife arrested in Maple Ridge park

A man holding a knife was arrested at a Maple Ridge park Monday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP got a call at around 8:40 a.m. on April 4, about a man with a weapon in the area of 122 Avenue and 216 Street.

However, a man was arrested blocks away at 212 Street and 123 Avenue, after he was found sitting on a bench in Volker Park, holding a knife.

Staff Sergeant Jolaine Percival, with the Ridge Meadows detachment, said the man was arrested peacefully and without incident.

“Due to the nature of the call, and the fact there was a nearby school, multiple police officers flooded the area in response,” explained Percival, adding that out of an abundance of caution, School District 42 enacted a hold and secure which lasted approximately 30 minutes.

Irena Pochop confirmed that the RCMP placed Maple Ridge Secondary School and Laity View Elementary School in a hold and secure due to the incident.

“The hold and secure was lifted for both schools at approximately 9:45 a.m.,” noted Pochop.

A hold and secure is usually enacted when there is a security concern, such as a police incident, in the neighbourhood of a school, a process that begins when the School Safety Notification System is activated. When this happens, first responders relay information about the incident to the school district, who will then share details approved for release with parents and guardians and on the school and district websites and social media channels.

In many cases, though, incidents are brief and are over quickly, and communication from the district is limited to the parent portal or the school website.

Percival added that the incident is isolated to a house in the area and, she said, no further details will be released.

