Bith Gattang Chuol, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Alberta and has connections to Vancouver. Police are searching for him. (Photo courtesy of Alberta RCMP)

Bith Gattang Chuol, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in Alberta and has connections to Vancouver. Police are searching for him. (Photo courtesy of Alberta RCMP)

Man with Vancouver connections wanted for 1st-degree murder in Alberta

Police say Bith Gattang Chuol, 24, is considered armed and dangerous

A man with known connections to Vancouver is wanted for murder in Alberta.

RCMP say they’ve been searching for 24-year-old Bith Gattang Chuol since Feb. 7 when four criminal charges were approved against him, including first-degree murder, kidnapping, breaking and entering, and extortion.

The charges are all in connection to the Sept. 15, 2021 killing of Edmonton resident Vanessa Ann Silva.

Chuol is described as a 6’4”, 140-pound man with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes. Beyond his connections to Vancouver, he’s known to have ties to Calgary, Edmonton and Manitoba.

Chuol is the second person to be charged with Silva’s death. Cordell Enrique Federico Kenney of Edmonton was also charged with first-degree murder in November 2022.

Police are asking anyone who sees Chuol to call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information can call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477.

READ ALSO: Brain injury from abuse puts women at risk in court, B.C. researchers find

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimemurderVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Why a top B.C. heart surgeon quit for politics
Next story
CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

Just Posted

The CEED Centre’s farm market will run from May to October. (CEED Centre/Special to The News)
CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

Carson Larose (second from right, back row) and Weston Larose (front) caught two of the biggest fishes at the 2023 Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club ice fishing derby. (BJ Moore/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge brothers win annual ice fishing derby near Kamloops

Office towers, condos and apartment buildings are seen in downtown and the West End of Vancouver, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PAINFUL TRUTH: The internet made us small

The Pitt Meadows Museum will be sharing a historical recipe with the public each day to celebrate this year’s Heritage Week event, which is a provincial program from Heritage BC. (Heritage BC/Special to The News)
Get a taste of history at Pitt Meadows Museum’s Heritage Week program

Pop-up banner image