Parks director David Boag talks to residents of a homeless camp. (The News files)

Manager of parks and rec leaving Maple Ridge

Boag retiring after 22 years at city hall

Maple Ridge City Hall is losing a senior staffer, as general manager of parks, recreation and culture David Boag is retiring.

Boag has been with the city since 1999. Mayor Mike Morden noted at a council meeting on March 9 that Boag was known for working directly with “troops on the ground” and for his “straight-up” approach.

Boag, who served under six different mayors during his 22 years at city hall, was appreciative of the new management at city hall under CAO Al Horsman. He has been one of three general managers who work directly under Horsman in the city hierarchy.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge has new top administrator

“We’ve really had a big change in our organization with the way our employees feel about senior management, so it’s been a great turnaround,” said Boag.

He added that other administrators have done great work, but employees are more positive than in the past.

“This group here have just brought a completely different dynamic to senior leadership with Maple Ridge,” said Boag.

He said his career grew with the city.

“When I came to Maple Ridge I wanted to join an organization where you knew the community was going to grow, but you knew you could grow with that community,” said Boag.

Morden lauded Boag’s work, which ranged from overseeing the creation of new artificial turf fields and upgrading other civic facilities, to dealing with homeless camps.

READ ALSO: Report calls for more affordable housing for seniors and families in Maple Ridge

“There was aspects to the job that David got pushed into, that he didn’t really expect,” said Morden, noting Boag’s professional approach and “respectful engagement” with camp residents.

“On behalf of my colleagues, I would say that you’ve earned a break,” said Morden.

Boag will be replaced by Scott Hartman, who has been the director of parks and recreation services in Esquimalt since 2009. Hartman has also for the City of Kamloops and the Regional District of Comox-Strathcona.

Hartman will start work in Maple Ridge next month.

City Hallmaple ridge

