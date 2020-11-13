The number of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the province last week. (Map: Tyler Olsen)

MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock over the last four weeks

One of every 178 people in the Surrey area has been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last month.

The Fraser South region that includes Surrey, White Rock, Langley and Delta has seen a staggering increase in COVID-19 cases over the last four weeks, with 4,400 new positive cases since Oct. 16. Last week saw another spike in new cases. With 1,794 cases in just the seven days between Nov. 6 and 12, one of every 450 people in the area tested positive just last week alone.

Other parts of the Lower Mainland have also seen large number of cases in recent weeks.

In the Fraser East health region, which encompasses the Fraser Valley communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope and Agassiz, one of every 420 people has been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last four weeks. (The region has had 704 cases during that time, and has a population just shy of 300,000.)

In Fraser North, which includes Burnaby, New Westminster, the Tri-Cities, and Maple Ridge, one of every 429 people has tested positive for the virus in the last month or so. (The area has had 1,490 cases over the last four weeks, with a population of about 639,000.)

Numbers are only slightly better in Vancouver, where one of every 576 residents has been diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last four weeks. (1,126 cases, 649,000 people.)

In the Lower Mainland, the North Shore and Richmond have had about one case for every 1,300 people the last four weeks.

The numbers might seem shocking, but they can get much worse if the spread of the virus continues unchecked.

In North Dakota, in the United States, one of every 83 people has tested positive for the virus in just the last week.

RELATED: Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

RELATED: Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

RELATED: Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

If the current 5 per cent daily increase in new cases were to continue unchecked, Fraser South would be looking at more than 1,000 cases each day within 30 days.

But health officials will be hoping more restrictions slow the increasing case numbers. And they’ve warned that if the numbers continue to rise, more restrictions are likely.

B.C.’s public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has said people across the province need to limit their contacts, and that workplaces and other facilities need to improve their COVID-19 responses in order to stop the surging number of cases in the province.

Beyond the Lower Mainland, the situation has also worsened, with new case counts more than quadrupling on Vancouver Island in recent weeks, and significant increases also seen in the Okanagan, Cariboo, Kootenays and in Northern B.C.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials in B.C. and elsewhere have stressed that unless the virus is held in check through social distancing and behavioural changes, worsening case numbers could clog the hospital system and lead to a decline in health outcomes both for those with the virus and those suffering from other ailments.

British Columbia continues to have one of the lowest death rates across North America and Europe, but increases to the rate of hospitalization and death usually lag behind new case diagnoses for several weeks.

Fraser South/East
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list
Next story
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

Just Posted

The number of newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the province last week. (Map: Tyler Olsen)
MAP/CHARTS: One of every 178 Fraser South residents has tested positive for COVID-19 the last month

More than 4,000 people have tested positive in Surrey, Langley, Delta and White Rock over the last four weeks

St. George’s Anglican Church is hosting a non-denominational candle-lighting evening to remember those that have passed away. (St. George’s Anglican Church/Special to The News)
All invited to ceremony for lost loved ones in Maple Ridge

St. George’s Anglican Church will be holding two candle-lighting services this year

Ridge Meadows Burrards Lacrosse logo (Special to The News)
Pair of Burrard women earn NCAA lacrosse scholarships

Maple Ridge’s Leona Sinclair and Alexa Ford will take their talents to Oregon and Arizona

A police incident unfolding on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on Friday morning. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
RCMP and Transit Police swarm near downtown Maple Ridge

Large police response with guns drawn on Friday morning

Lights decorate Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows to celebrate the holiday season in month-long event

Family-friendly event takes place throughout December

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July. File photo
Lack of oxygen killed Langley seven-year-old, pathologist testifies

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis continues in New Westminster Supreme Court

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

Scouts Canada in B.C. has decided to stop meeting in person because of the rise of COVID cases across the province. (Scouts Okanagan Facebook)
Scouts across B.C. to stop meeting in person as cases surge

A rise in COVID cases across B.C. has Scouts Canada going virtual

B.C. school-related COVID-19 cases show that most students with respiratory symptoms do not have COVID-19, a finding made easier by introduction of simpler tests for children. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Schools, hospitals top B.C.’s COVID-19 protection list

School transmission remains low, community high

Most Read