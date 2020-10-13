This map illustrates the number of COVID-19 test positive cases in B.C. communities from January 1 to Sept. 30, 2020. (BC CDC map)

MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows

As of Sept. 31, number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, BC CDC reports

The number of positive tests for coronavirus cases in Ridge Meadows have increased by 34 per cent from August to September, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

As of Sept. 30, the number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, cumulatively since Jan. 1, the provincial health authority reports.

According to the most recently available census figures from 2016, the population of Maple Ridge was 82,256, while Pitt Meadows recorded 18,573.

However, Ridge Meadows is still reporting fewer number of test positive cases than some of its neighbouring communities.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge bar owner wants enforcement, not restrictions for COVID safety

The Tri-Cities, during that same cumulative period, the number of reported cases increased from 305 to 420 – a 38 per cent increase.

Population in the Tri-Cities was nearly 235,000, according to 2016 census figures.

Meanwhile, in Langley, the number of cases increased from 219 to 280, cumulatively during that same period, a increase of 28 per cent.

Population of Langley Township was 117,285, while Langley City recorded 25,888 people, according to 2016 census figures.

Test positive cases in Mission increased from 175 to 185, cumulatively during the same reporting period – an increase of six per cent.

The population of Mission was 38,833, according to 2016 census figures.

The province releases a map of the numbers of test positive cases reported since Jan. 1 by geographic location in a number of communities on a monthly basis. Local health authorities with higher rates are illustrated in darker colour shading.

READ MORE: Make Thanksgiving about safe celebrations, says Henry as B.C. records 119 COVID-19 cases

On Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported a total of 119 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia ahead of the Thanksgiving long weekend.

There were 1,406 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province, according to the province. Sixty-eight were in hospital, 19 of whom are in intensive care.

A further 3,180 people were under active public health monitoring due to possible exposure to known cases.

READ MORE: B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Earlier, Fraser Health sent a letter to parents of students at Yennadon Elementary in Maple Ridge warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

The Sept. 24. letter confirmed an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the school on Sept. 21.

As of Friday, the school was no longer noted on Fraser Health’s list of school exposures. Notifications of exposure are removed after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, the health authority says.

On Tuesday, the province will provide an update on the latest daily numbers of COVID-19.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFraser Healthmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Liberals promise to ban elections in a provincial emergency
Next story
Apple unveils new iPhones for faster 5G wireless networks

Just Posted

High winds bring power outages in Maple Ridge

More than 3,200 Hydro customers in the dark just after noon

MAP: COVID-19 positive test increase 34% from August to September in Ridge Meadows

As of Sept. 31, number of reported cases increased to 159 from 119 in September, BC CDC reports

BCNDP promises new high school in Pitt Meadows

Beare also commits to property buy for new school in Maple Ridge

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

LETTER: Turn to federal care home system for long-term jobs, not pipeline

A Pitt Meadows reader calls for Trudeau to rethink his priorities

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Man turns himself in to Kelowna RCMP after fatal hit-and-run in Parksville

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

VIDEO: Chilliwack mourning loss of two young women in Ballam Road crash

Family and friends have identified those who have died and one who is clinging to life in hospital

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Actor Jon Cryer turns to B.C. ring-finder to search for lost wedding band

Cryer turned to a company called the Ring Finders

VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Former Abbotsford player and Langley resident becomes first Steelers rookie to hit mark

Most Read