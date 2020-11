There are 32 active outbreaks in assisted-living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings

There are 32 active outbreaks in assisted-living, long-term care homes and seniors’ rental buildings in the Fraser Health region.

See below for a map of where each outbreak is located.

Agassiz: 1

Abbotsford: 3

Chilliwack: 2

Mission: 1

White Rock: 3

Aldergrove: 1

Langley (not including Aldergrove): 4

Surrey: 4

Delta: 2

New Westminster: 2

Burnaby: 5

Coquitlam: 1

Port Coquitlam: 2

Maple Ridge: 1