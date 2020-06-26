Maple Meadows Station’s new Bike Parkade. TransLink photo

Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Opening marks completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows commuters that like to include cycling as part of their journey can make sure of Maple Meadows station’s new bike parkage as of Friday, June 26.

The opening marks the completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project.

With 11 total indoor bike parkades on the TransLink network, Metro Vancouver now has the largest transit-integrated Bike Parkade network in Canada.

READ MORE: TransLink taking measures to make public transit safer

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says the company is always looking for new ways to encourage greener transportation and improve the customer experience.

“I’m excited that safer storage for bicycles on the transit system will help our customers seamlessly integrate cycling into their transit journeys.”

Indoor Bike Parkades are glass-walled facilities that provide a safer place for customers to store their bikes. Each new indoor parkade features video surveillance, a bike repair stand, and an air pump for flat tires.

There is storage space for 45 bikes at the location as well as oversize parking stalls for cargo bikes, bikes with trailers, and recumbent bikes.

Navdeep Chhina, acting executive director for HUB Cycling said cycling continues to be the fastest growing mode of transportation across Metro Vancouver.

“TransLink’s investment in more secure end of trip facilities will encourage more people to use cycling and the transit system together for their trips.”

Since 2017, TransLink has added six new indoor bike parkades and two new sets of bike lockers to Metro Vancouver’s transit system through The Bike Parkade Expansion Project.

The $5.3 million investment was partially funded by The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) with a $2 million investment from the Government of Canada, a $1.4 million investment from the Government of British Columbia, and the remainder funded by TransLink.

Customers can find step-by-step registration instructions at translink.ca/bikeparkade, or they can call Compass Customer Service at 604-398-2042 for more information.

Once registered, customers can use their Compass Cards to tap into any of the indoor parkades for a fee of $1 per day, capped at $8 per month.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cyclingmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

Just Posted

Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Opening marks completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project

VIDEO: O Canada sung virtually in barbershop-style by 49 performers

Westcoast Harmony Chorus has been rehearsing through Zoom since March

Pitt Meadows United Church plans to help young and old with video history project

Church board is looking for young volunteers to help interview its senior parishioners

No flood warnings for Maple Ridge as Fraser River rises

High water levels on the Fraser River typical for this time of year

Maple Ridge mom shares family summer bucket list

With school officially over, there are many things to do in and around this community: local mother

B.C. records 10 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

There have been 174 deaths due to COVID-19 since January in B.C.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

First ministers couldn’t agree on condemning systemic racism in declaration: PM

Talk is cheap and it’s time to do things about racism, says Doug Ford

B.C. cuts fees, not red tape for farmland home construction

Gravel roads get relief from fill dumping regulations

Air Canada, WestJet to drop physical distancing policies as air travel ticks up

Air Canada and WestJet conduct pre-boarding temperature checks and require masks on board

Canadians fail quiz on prominent BIPOC figures in history

Only 160 of 1,0000 respondents were able to pass a quiz on racialized Canadians

Victoria man OK after being trapped in truck bed during vehicle theft

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Kelowna officer at centre of punch-throwing arrest also faced 2018 complaint probe

Nathan Stroeder claims he filed a public complaint against Const. Siggy Pietrzak in 2018

Cannabis retailers call for change in B.C.’s legal sales regime

Online purchase and delivery monopoly exploited by black market in COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read