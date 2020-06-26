Maple Meadows bike parkade opens to customers

Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows commuters that like to include cycling as part of their journey can make sure of Maple Meadows station’s new bike parkage as of Friday, June 26.

The opening marks the completion of TransLink’s Bike Parkade Expansion Project.

With 11 total indoor bike parkades on the TransLink network, Metro Vancouver now has the largest transit-integrated Bike Parkade network in Canada.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says the company is always looking for new ways to encourage greener transportation and improve the customer experience.

“I’m excited that safer storage for bicycles on the transit system will help our customers seamlessly integrate cycling into their transit journeys.”

Indoor Bike Parkades are glass-walled facilities that provide a safer place for customers to store their bikes. Each new indoor parkade features video surveillance, a bike repair stand, and an air pump for flat tires.

There is storage space for 45 bikes at the location as well as oversize parking stalls for cargo bikes, bikes with trailers, and recumbent bikes.

Navdeep Chhina, acting executive director for HUB Cycling said cycling continues to be the fastest growing mode of transportation across Metro Vancouver.

“TransLink’s investment in more secure end of trip facilities will encourage more people to use cycling and the transit system together for their trips.”

Since 2017, TransLink has added six new indoor bike parkades and two new sets of bike lockers to Metro Vancouver’s transit system through The Bike Parkade Expansion Project.

The $5.3 million investment was partially funded by The Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) with a $2 million investment from the Government of Canada, a $1.4 million investment from the Government of British Columbia, and the remainder funded by TransLink.

Customers can find step-by-step registration instructions at translink.ca/bikeparkade, or they can call Compass Customer Service at 604-398-2042 for more information.

Once registered, customers can use their Compass Cards to tap into any of the indoor parkades for a fee of $1 per day, capped at $8 per month.



