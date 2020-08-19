There were 72,000 doses of drugs, including fentanyl. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge alleged blue fentanyl dealer back in court

Harmes has bail hearing scheduled for Sept. 8

A man who was arrested in the largest seizure ever of drugs, guns and cash by the Ridge Meadows RCMP was in court on Wednesday morning.

Christopher Leigh Harmes was arrested after police seized 72,000 doses of illicit drugs, including 3.5 kilograms of suspected blue fentanyl which accounted for about half of those doses. Police said blue fentanyl is believed to be linked to multiple overdose deaths throughout the Lower Mainland.

READ ALSO: 35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

Harmes was re-scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Sept. 8 in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court. He remains in custody.

Police also seized a fully automatic submachine gun, semi-automatic pistol, a silencer, hard body armour and $114,000 in currency.

He has been charged with nine weapons offences: Four counts of possessing a firearm without a licence and/or registration, two counts of careless use or storage of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order, and one count of “loaded/unloaded with ammunition a prohibited or restricted firearm.

Police have forwarded 11 further drug-related charges to Crown counsel for consideration.

 


