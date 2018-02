Five made the cut from a field of 30

Sarah Meaden, Claudia Snider, Emma Forsberg, Emily MacDonald and Kyla Carlson will play ringette in the BC Winter Games in Kamloops.

Five teens from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were selected from a field of 30 to represent the Fraser Valley Zone 3 ringette team at the 2018 BC Winter Games being held Feb. 23-25 in Kamloops.