Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July

Apartments sales hit the hardest, falling nearly 34% last month

Both home sales and listings fell in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 2023 to July 2023. (Special to The News)

While interest rates are on the rise, home sales are on the decline in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

According to the latest report released by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver, July home sales dipped across the board in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows compared to the June sales numbers.

For detached homes, sales were down 22.4 per cent in July, with townhouses falling by 30.6 per cent and apartments dropping 33.9 per cent.

However, compared to July of 2022, last month’s sales numbers are actually an improvement, with both detached homes and apartments climbing significantly in the past year.

Michelle Exner of Macdonald Realty explained that this recent decline in sales was likely due to a couple of different factors.

“Summer is typically slower, but I think it’s the interest rate hike that is affecting things more right now,” said Exner.

However, as the long-term upward sales trend indicates, Exner said that the reduction of home prices and sales in July is likely not a troublesome sign for the housing market.

“We’re probably sitting at where it bottoms out right now and it’ll rebound soon,” she said. “It’s basically just history repeating itself.”

It wasn’t just sales that were down, with listings also dropping off last month.

For both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, July saw a 17.9 per cent decline in detached listings, a 27.5 per cent drop in townhouse listings, and an 11.4 per cent decrease in apartment listings.

When it comes to home prices, detached single-family properties continued to rise in price in most areas, while townhouses and apartments actually got cheaper.

In Maple Ridge, the average detached home price rose 1.8 per cent in July to $1,307,400. And in Pitt Meadows, it increased even more significantly to $1,355,900.

Maple Ridge townhouse prices fell two per cent, while Pitt Meadows prices climbed slightly higher by 0.6 per cent.

Apartments prices in both cities hardly moved, with Maple Ridge falling half a percent to $530,100, and Pitt Meadows rising 0.2 per cent to $608,100.

While this downward trend in listings, sales, and home prices is bad news for some, Exner explained that it’s a good sign for prospective first-time home buyers.

“This is the time to buy,” said Exner. “If someone is waiting to buy a home, I would jump in because this lull isn’t going to last.”