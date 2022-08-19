Environment Canada says chances of thunderstorms is low, but it advising the public to be cautious regardless. (Pixabay/fietzfotos)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in store for a windy Friday

Risk of thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, according to Environment Canada

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows may be in for a windy Friday, according to the latest Environment Canada weather statement.

From late morning to afternoon on Friday (Aug. 19), multiple areas of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows, will potentially experience strong gusts of winds.

RELATED: Unpredictable winds make wildfires an erratic adversary

Environment Canada is also warning residents that there is a risk of thunderstoms in the affected areas as well.

“Be cautious when engaging in outdoor activities in the event that this scenario takes place,” said Environment Canada.

RELATED: 45 new wildfires spark after lightning hits dry areas of B.C.

