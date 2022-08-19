Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in store for a windy Friday

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows may be in for a windy Friday, according to the latest Environment Canada weather statement.
From late morning to afternoon on Friday (Aug. 19), multiple areas of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows, will potentially experience strong gusts of winds.
Environment Canada is also warning residents that there is a risk of thunderstoms in the affected areas as well.
“Be cautious when engaging in outdoor activities in the event that this scenario takes place,” said Environment Canada.
