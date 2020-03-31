Fire ban (File photo)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows issue fire bans

Cities say poor air quality from smoke could further exacerbate current COVID-19 climate

While roasting marshmallows over a crackling camp fire is one of the most welcome activities in spring, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents will have to wait a couple months to do so.

“The City of Maple Ridge has its own Outdoor Burning Regulation Bylaw and we are suspending the sales and issuance of Backyard Burning Permits and banning recreational fires – aka camp fires – as well” said City of Maple Ridge fire chief, Howard Exner.

Effective as of May 31, the city has enacted, and will be enforcing, an open air burning ban as part of the local COVID-19 health emergency response.

READ MORE: Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

Dr. Bonnie Henry has requested fire bans in aid of people infected with COVID-19 which results in a severe respiratory infection.

Open air burning restrictions for all high smoke sensitivity zones across the province and in Metro Vancouver municipalities will be in place until further notice.

Key points from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control regarding pollutants and respiratory viral infections include:

  • Deterioration in air quality may lead to more COVID-19 infections overall,
  • Deterioration in air quality may lead to more cases of severe COVID-19 infections, adding further demand to our health care system, and
  • Improvements to air quality may help to protect the whole population from COVID-19 and its potentially severe effects.

The city said the fire ban will be enforced and could lead to fines of up to $1,000.

The City of Pitt Meadows used their Facebook page to alert residents that the spring burning season (March 1 – May 31) has been suspended, effective as of March 27.

“Any form of agricultural burning will not be permitted,” they wrote.

“The smoke from agricultural burning may worsen health issues and endanger the welfare of our public during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Open wood burning is also not permitted at anytime, or anywhere in urban areas in Pitt Meadows as per Bylaw No.2688,” the note continued.

“This includes outdoor fireplaces and cooking pits.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire ban

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Just Posted

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows issue fire bans

Cities say poor air quality from smoke could further exacerbate current COVID-19 climate

VIDEO: RCMP bring 7 p.m. parade to front doors of Ridge Meadows Hospital

Cruisers with lights and sirens blaring give boost to those working within

WEATHER: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers

Temperatures to reach a high of 11 C

Intergenerational Garden in Maple Ridge open for another year

All food will be donated to the Friends In Need Food Bank

Front line workers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows calling out for supplies

Doctors and specialists say they are in desperate need

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

BC heart surgery patient rarely leaves home

James Jepson is especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most Read