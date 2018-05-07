Mayors Nicole Read and John Becker both backed cancellation of Metro Vancouver directors raise. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors on side for wage raise reversal

Public didn’t like the idea of retirement allowance

The public spoke, loudly, and the politicians listened, cancelling the retirement allowance and 15-per-cent wage hike that Metro Vancouver mayors voted for themselves in March.

A firestorm of public criticism erupted when those of the 40 directors present, most of them mayors of their respective cities, made the decision.

Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker and Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read both initially voted yes to that.

They both said later they’d reconsider.

On April 27, the Metro Vancouver board reversed its decision.

“The Metro Vancouver board on Friday voted down the pension remuneration bylaw that was passed awhile ago, so I was pretty proud of my colleagues around the region to accept public feedback and bring that back and change that,” Read told council last week.

The 15-per-cent raise was to compensate for federal tax changes that remove the income tax exemptions of a third of municipal elected officials’ salaries. The retirement allowance applied retroactively to sitting board members dating back to 2007.

It would have given directors a one-time, lump-sum payment based on $1,100 for each year served, when they left the Metro Vancouver board.

“I think we should be applauded for actually listening to the public after making a decision instead of putting our heads down and plowing on,” board chair and Port Coquitlam Mayor Greg Moore said.

Members did pass a new motion, to direct staff to create a third-party review panel on the issue.

Metro Vancouver members receive a per-meeting stipend of $387 for meetings up to four hours, and $775 for meetings over four hours.

Previous story
Child taken to hospital after falling out window of Fraser Valley home
Next story
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations

Just Posted

Looking Back: Facebook is good for something

“We Call It Haney!!” crowd-sourcing at its finest.

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows mayors on side for wage raise reversal

Public didn’t like the idea of retirement allowance

Letter: Integrity essence of moral standard

Freedom of conscience, belief worth defending.

Annual show ‘n’ shine at Maple Ridge secondary

Fundraiser benefits 2018 dry grad.

WCAGFC Metro Selects win u-16 Coastal Cup

Advance to provincials with 2-1 win.

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

B.C. Indigenous leaders head to Texas to urge investors to drop pipeline project

Chiefs plan to attend a Kinder Morgan investors meeting in Houston for a last-ditch appeal

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals look to finally get past the Penguins tonight in Pittsburgh

First comes love, then comes marriage? Maybe not, says poll

Survey suggests slightly more than half of Canadians don’t think getting hitched is important

B.C. and Alberta cellphones will light up Wednesday with emergency test signal

Mobile devices across Canada will be buzzing a little more than usual this week as emergency management officials test the new nationwide public alerting system.

5 to start your day

One sent to hospital after Surrey-Langley crash, fire destroys Chilliwack playground and more

‘We’re quite frustrated:’ Red tape threatens growing Arctic space industry

Years of federal bureaucratic delays may cost the North millions of dollars of investment in an emerging high-tech industry

B.C. high school students who suffered in silence now helping others

Joshua Ramon and Stephanie Barrantes speak about mental health to kids in elementary school

Child taken to hospital after falling out window of Fraser Valley home

Police are reminding parents to keep windows locked and secure

Most Read