Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows organizations win Business Excellence Awards

The Meadows Gardens Golf Club was filled with dozens of local business owners dressed in their best formal attire on Saturday as they gathered to watch the 19th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.
The event recognized Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows businesses across a variety of categories.
Here are the winners of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards:
Small Business of the Year – Sommi Medical Equipment
Medium Business of the Year – The Nut Coffee Shop
Large Business of the Year – Coast Therapy Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Top Under 40 Award – Tyler Towe of Humble Roots Cafe
Non-Profit of the Year – Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association
Business Leader of the Year – Steve Robinson of Pitt Meadows Plumbing
Community Spirit Award – Heather Treleaven of the Seniors Network
