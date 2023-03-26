Tyler Towe of Humble Roots Cafe won the Top Professional Under 40 category at the Business Excellence Awards on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Tyler Towe of Humble Roots Cafe won the Top Professional Under 40 category at the Business Excellence Awards on March 25. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows organizations win Business Excellence Awards

The March 25 chamber of commerce event recognized winners in 7 categories

The Meadows Gardens Golf Club was filled with dozens of local business owners dressed in their best formal attire on Saturday as they gathered to watch the 19th annual Business Excellence Awards hosted by the Chamber of Commerce Serving Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The event recognized Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows businesses across a variety of categories.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Business Excellence Awards:

Small Business of the Year – Sommi Medical Equipment

Medium Business of the Year – The Nut Coffee Shop

Large Business of the Year – Coast Therapy Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Top Under 40 Award – Tyler Towe of Humble Roots Cafe

Non-Profit of the Year – Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association

Business Leader of the Year – Steve Robinson of Pitt Meadows Plumbing

Community Spirit Award – Heather Treleaven of the Seniors Network

