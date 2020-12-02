RE/MAX is predicting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to be among the hottest real estate markets in the Lower Mainland in 2021. (Special to The News)

RE/MAX is predicting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to be among the hottest real estate markets in the Lower Mainland in 2021. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows predicted to be hot real estate markets

RE/MAX 2021 outlook optimistic for B.C.

RE/MAX is predicting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will be among the top real estate markets in Greater Vancouver in 2021.

In its 2021 market outlook released on Dec. 1, the real estate company predicts B.C. will remain a seller’s market in 2021, with a lower supply predicted, as high demand drives market activity.

“In Greater Vancouver, suburban neighbourhoods such as Pitt Meadows, Ladner and Maple Ridge are expected to be top neighbourhoods next year due to affordability and easy access to more outdoor space,” said the RE/MAX report.

The 2021 Housing Market Outlook Report says Vancouver buyers seeking to leave the downtown core and live in a suburban area are driving market activity.

It predicts average residential prices to increase from four to six per cent nationwide, up 11.4 per cent in Vancouver, up six per cent in the Tri-City region, in which RE/MAX includes Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and up 6.9 per cent in the Fraser Valley.

“Despite the tragic impacts of the pandemic, our optimism in the strength of Canada’s housing market has always remained,” said Elton Ash, regional executive vice president, RE/MAX of Western Canada.

“While we’ve seen a significant shift in buyer preferences this year, we believe factors such as the supply issue, pent-up demand and historically lower interest rates will continue to fuel activity in 2021.”

READ ALSO: Near-record real estate sales across Metro Vancouver

The report says 52 per cent of Canadians believe real estate will remain one of the best investment options in 2021.

While many economists predicted employment disruptions would negatively impact the Canadian housing market, the pandemic directly influenced only six per cent of Canadians to sell their home, according to the survey. Furthermore, 40 per cent of Canadians realized that their home needed renovations during the pandemic, and 29 per cent discovered that they need more space.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Just Posted

RE/MAX is predicting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to be among the hottest real estate markets in the Lower Mainland in 2021. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows predicted to be hot real estate markets

RE/MAX 2021 outlook optimistic for B.C.

Flori Chaykowski of the Chamber of Commerce. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Shopping local more important than ever: Chamber

Pandemic putting small businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at risk

2019’s GLOW event generated more than $400,000 in economic impact. (Special to The News)
GLOW Maple Ridge celebrates second year

City illuminates its downtown core for Christmas season

Rob Jeeves (left) and Steve Wall (right) from Drive for the Cure Foundation present a $25,000 cheque to Laura Butler from the Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation receives 25K cheque from Drive for the Cure

The money will be used to purchase a pediatric colonoscope for the hospital in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery. (The News/files)
Calling all photographers for Pitt Meadows juried exhibition

Show will run Feb. 6 to Mar. 28 at Pitt Meadows Art Gallery

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A teacher places the finishing touches on the welcome sign at Hunter’s Glen Junior Public School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Sept. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Hindsight 2020: How do you preserve a year many Canadians would rather forget?

Figuring out how to preserve the story of the pandemic poses a series of challenges

Haley Callison. (Facebook photo)
Former B.C. pro hockey player frustrated with COVID-deniers after horrific bout with virus

Haleigh Callison hopes people will follow precautions and tone down the rhetoric

FILE – A near empty waterfront train platform is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
TransLink disables some services for second day due to ‘suspicious network activity’

Customers cannot use credit card or debit card at fare gates or Compass card vending machines

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:14 a.m.
Westbound Highway 1 lanes in Abbotsford closed as crews investigate serious crash

Crash occurred between McCallum and Riverside roads at around 4 a.m., next update at 8 a.m.

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Mirandy Tracy, left, and Tara Kurtz are two Langley mothers who are organizing a "sick out" for Tuesday, Dec. 1 to protest COVID conditions in schools. They're calling for masks and smaller class sizes, among other things. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Politician, labour leader throw support behind student Sick Out day

Langley parents started the movement to keep kids home on Dec. 1 as a protest

Most Read