Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows remind residents to clear snow from sidewalks

Cities prepare for snow, which is in the forecast for Friday

Little dog wants to play with Dmitri Kostkin as he shovels sidewalk on 224th Street last year. (Neil Corbett/The Maple Ridge News)

There is again snow in the forecast on Friday, and the City of Maple Ridge is getting ready for winter weather conditions.

The city issued a press release on Thursday reminding residents and businesses they are required to remove snow and ice from sidewalks bordering their property within 24 hours after a snowfall. Residents and businesses who do not clear sidewalks can face a fine of up to $300 per incident.

“If you know of a neighbour with physical challenges, shovel their sidewalk when you do your own,” the city asks.

The City of Pitt Meadows requires all residents and businesses to clear public sidewalks on their property as soon as possible after a snowfall, and no later than 10 a.m. Pitt Meadows refers to those who help neighbours clear snow as “Snow Angels,” and encourages residents to become one.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain on Nov. 11.

Once a snowfall starts, Maple Ridge city crews will be removing snow from priority routes:

• First priority: main and arterial roads, steep hills, school zones along steep hills.

• Second priority: bus routes, school zones (flat areas), collector roads

• Third priority: residential streets leading to subdivisions, industrial side streets. Back lanes are last priority.

In a heavy snow event, the city may not get to second and third priority routes until the first priority routes are under control.

Starting in early November, crews pre-treat dry road surfaces of major roads with liquid salt brine in advance of forecasted snow or icy conditions. The city is monitoring road temperatures daily to determine when brining is required.

City staff have trained in the operation of the special blade-equipped dump trucks that are the front line for the response to snow events.

The city’s snow and ice removal fleet and program includes five dump trucks with snow blade attachments, six three-tonne trucks with snow blade attachments, two single axle trucks with blade attachments, and two two brine trucks.

Maple Ridge has stockpiled 6,000 tonnes of salt that is used to pre-treat the road network prior to a snow event to reduce the formation of ice on the surface of the road. During snow events, the crews deploy a combination of salt and sand to promote traction at key intersections and promote the melting of the snow.

Lougheed Highway, from Mission through to Pitt Meadows, including the Haney Bypass, is maintained by Mainroad Group. The city is responsible for the section of Lougheed Highway from Kanaka Way through the downtown to the intersection at 222 Street.

Miller Capilano Highway Services is responsible for snow removal on Golden Ears Way and the Golden Ears Bridge.

Snow removal at school sidewalks and parking lots is the responsibility of School District 42.

The city asks that people winterize their homes by shutting off outside water and cleaning gutters and catch basin grates.

When it snows, and residents are shoveling snow, they ask that they also clear any sidewalk openings to make roads accessible for those in wheelchairs, scooters or with strollers.

When shoveling snow, pile it on your property – not on the sidewalk or street.

Clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants.

Drive only when necessary, and only in a vehicle with good winter tires.

Don’t let children play in snow piles or roadside snowbanks.

Avoid parking on the street, as parked vehicles hamper snow plows.

Report any fallen trees blocking traffic, pot holes to the City Operations Centre at 604-463-9581

For more information visit www.mapleridge.ca/1230 to access information on the city’s priority clearing route maps and tips on how you and your family can prepare for a weather emergency.

The City of Pitt Meadows offers snow and ice removal information on the city website at pittmeadows.ca

