Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents can now get their flu shots

Free influenza vaccines for everyone six months and above this year

Around 17 pharmacies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are offering flu shots. (The NEWS/files)

Flu shots for this year have started being disbursed at pharmacies, walk-in clinics and doctor’s offices in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Pharmacies started administering this year’s flu shots mid-October. The shot includes immunization against both the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza A virus strains and either one or two influenza B viruses.

Around 17 pharmacies in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are administering the flu shots. A list of pharmacies can be found here – https://divisionsbc.ca/ridge-meadows/public-flu-shots

ALSO READ: B.C. doctor urges vaccines as ‘resurgence’ in flu expected to coincide with 4th COVID wave

This year, everyone above the age of six months and older, can get the flu vaccine for free.

In an Oct. 19 press conference when the province announced its decision to remove fees from influenza shots, Dr. Bonnie Henry pointed to the importance of getting vaccinated against influenza especially in light of COVID.

“This year, it’s especially important for people to get vaccinated against influenza. Last year’s low influenza rates means our immunity against influenza is lower than usual. Getting your influenza vaccine this year is more important than ever to protect yourself, your community and our overstretched health-care system,” she said.

READ MORE: B.C. removes fees from influenza shot as part of COVID-19 effort