Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows schools hosting spring markets this weekend

There are markets on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Several local schools will be celebrating the recent arrival of the warm weather by hosting their own spring market events this weekend.

Vendors from surrounding communities will pour into different School District 42 locations on each day, offering a variety of homemade items for sale, just in time for Mother’s Day on May 14.

On Friday, Highland Park Elementary in Pitt Meadows will host its May market, which runs from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The next day, it will be Harry Hooge Elementary’s turn to hold its spring market, which will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, the vendors will continue moving east as they attend the spring market at Whonnock Elementary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., which will feature food trucks and have an opportunity to make food bank donations.

All three spring markets will include raffle baskets with a variety of items from the market vendors.

