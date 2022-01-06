Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students to get a snow day

Tyler Russell clears snow at Cottonwood Place. (Neil Corbett/The News) Clearing snow along 224th. (Neil Corbett/The News) Nicole Rich plows sidewalks around Memorial Peace Park. (Neil Corbett/The News) Piling snow downtown. (Neil Corbett/The News) The city’s Glow ornaments and lights look their best in a fresh snowfall. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Accumulated snow due to the heavy snowfall overnight has prompted closure of all of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows public schools under School District 42.

The school district posted the announcement on their website, early Thursday morning.

“Due to heavy snowfall, all schools are CLOSED today, Thursday, January 6, 2022. This closure impacts staff and the limited number of students who are scheduled to attend school from January 4 to January 7,” read the notice.

While schools reopened on Jan. 3, it was only for the children of essential workers and students with special needs, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant. Schools are set to re-open for all students starting Jan. 10.

The heavy overnight snowfall has led to school closures in the neighbouring Langley school district as well. Some ferry cancellations and traffic slow-downs have also been witnessed all over the Lower Mainland.

Maple Ridge Christian School, a private school in Maple Ridge has also declared snow day due to the inclement weather.

Environment Canada’s winter storm warning continues to stay in effect for the region and forecasts the overnight heavy snow will begin to mix with rain Thursday morning, with the possibility of freezing rain throughout the day.

