Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth can now get funding for business ideas

The uPlan subcommittee is comprised mainly of local youth in secondary and post-secondary schools. (uPlan/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows youth will have the chance to embrace their entrepreneurial side while also potentially winning some money at the upcoming uPlan Youth Tank.

This program offers local youth between the ages of 14 and 24 the opportunity to share an invention, small business idea, or creative project and try to earn funding for the idea.

Hosted by uPlan, which is a subcommittee of the City of Maple Ridge’s Youth Planning Table, this Youth Tank is designed to encourage local kids to get creative and find business solutions to issues in their community.

School board trustee Kim Dumore is a member of uPlan and believes that initiatives like Youth Tank are vital in supporting local youth.

“As a school board trustee, projects such as these shine a light on the talented young people we have in our community and give much hope for the future,” said Dumore.

“I am extremely privileged to work with this wonderful group of young people. Their passion for advocating for youth initiatives in our community is unwavering.”

In order to submit an idea to Youth Tank, participants must be 14 to 24 years old, live in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and have a business idea that positively contributes to the community.

Selected entries will result in interviews and participation in a live event on June 10 at the Albion Community Center where they get to present their idea to a group of local business experts.

Up to $5,000 will be awarded during the event to help the youth develop their business.

Submissions can be made at www.uplanrm.ca and must be completed by Monday, March 27.