Maple Ridge animal welfare agency announces $10,000 fire relief fund

Paws For Hope is hoping to help with care for pets as owners get back on their feet

Paws For Hope announced a fire relief fund for victims of the B.C. wildfires. (Paws For Hope Facebook/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge based animal welfare agency has announced a relief fund to help families and their pets impacted by provincial wildfires.

Paws for Hope Animal Foundation announced a $10,000 Fire Relief Fund to help pet owners with the costs of food, supplies, boarding, and veterinary care for their pets, as they deal with the wildfire crisis.

Kathy Powelson, Paws for Hope executive director, explained they provided a similar fund during the floods in 2021.

The intent, she said, is to help ensure, despite whatever is going on as a result of the fires, those in need are able to continue to care for their pets and not have to surrender them.

“Situations will depend,” noted Powelson. “There might be a vet care need that comes up that’s going to be harder for them to accommodate because they may have already been low income and this made things even more hard or they’re not working because they have been evacuated and so they may or may not be making any money at this point.”

Powelson is also hoping the funding can also be used to help people with boarding if they need a temporary place for their pet.

“We anticipate that even with the SPCA providing sheltering, that there may be others that aren’t able to access that either because the shelter is full or the location of the individual,” she explained. The money could then be used to help with the costs of a private boarding facility.

As yet, Powelson said they don’t know how much demand to expect or what the requests will be from those who need extra help, so they don’t want to put strict parameters around the fund in order to be flexible in the help they can offer victims.

The agency is hoping businesses and individuals will continue to donate to the fund in order to ensure the fund is available beyond the immediate crisis. Powelson does not want to put a deadline on the fund because there still might be some residual impact from the fires as well.

“It could be that they were impacted by the fires, but a vet care need has come up in September, or something,” she said.

The fund, she added, is intended to help families receive ongoing support while they get back on their feet.

RELATED: Maple Ridge non-profits supported by gaming grants

ALSO: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows projects receive nearly $250,000 to improve community safety

Paws for Hope Animal Foundation is a provincial animal welfare charity whose mission is to keep pets and people together, ensure BC pets survive and thrive, and support positive change in the BC animal welfare sector.

Families in need of assistance for their pets can contact, Emily Aono at emily@pawsforhope.org or 778-991-7729.

Those wanting to donate to the Fire Relief Fund can contact Powelson directly at kathy@pawsforhope.org or 604-396-9297.

Or donations can also be made online at pawsforhope.org.