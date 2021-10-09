Maple Ridge announces intersection changes

Development and increased traffic has led to a new four-way stop at Jackson Road and 104th Avenue in Maple Ridge.

City hall announced that as a result of ongoing growth in the Albion neighbourhood, the engineering department will be upgrading the intersection with the installation of a four-way stop, rather than the current two-way stop configuration.

“I want to thank the members of the public for their advocacy for this change and acknowledge the work of engineering staff to complete assessments of this intersection,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “Council has learned these types of changes are directed by Transportation Association of Canada (TAC) guidelines. The professional report completed in fall 2021 recommended the four-way stop be implemented and we are acting on that recommendation.

“Following ongoing monitoring and evaluations and in response to local school Parent Advisory Councils sharing safety concerns regarding changing needs of our growing community, engineering staff were able to engage in the assessment process and determine a change was warranted using industry TAC guidelines.”

Interim work begins this month to install two stop signs on Jackson Road, and a temporary concrete curb extension for the southeast corner, to ensure approaching motorists can clearly see the new changes. In the spring/summer 2022, in conjunction with repaving works, permanent improvements for this intersection will be completed.

Information on the city’s traffic calming program is at mapleridge.ca/232.