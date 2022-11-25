Maple Ridge art studio throws annual Winter Art Show

Vicuna Art Studio will host the event on Nov. 25 and 26

Sherie Greenwood with her painting from last year’s show called Waiting for Winter. (Vicuna Art Studio/Special to The News)

Vicuna Art Studio proves that artists come in all forms, as dozens of developmentally disabled artists prepare to show their work off at the upcoming annual Winter Art Show.

The Nov. 25-26 show is one of three annual events that the studio puts on in order to promote the works made by their artists.

“We got lots of beautiful artworks by amazing artists and we want to celebrate our new artists that are participating in the show for the first time,” said Vicuna Art Studio in a statement.

In addition to showcasing the artwork, this event will also include some live music, handmade crafts, and tea time.

“This is an incredible program to develop skills with people who have difficulties,” said program organizer Jaime.

Vicuna Art Studio, which is owned and operated by the Ridge Meadows Association for Community Living, features many local artists who are given access to professional instructors, canvases, paint, clay, brushes, and other artistic tools, partially thanks to the funding provided by the provincial government.

The upcoming Winter Art Show will start on Friday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. and run until 5 p.m. It will also be open on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attending the event is free, with the Winter Art Show taking place at #1 – 11491 Kingston St., Maple Ridge.

More information is available by calling Vicuna Art Studio at 604-465-7526.