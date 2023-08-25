La Bulle was presented by the ACT in Memorial Peace Park in July. (The ACT/Special to The News)

La Bulle was presented by the ACT in Memorial Peace Park in July. (The ACT/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge arts centre looking to fill vacancies on board of directors

Nominations will be accepted for the next three weeks

Calling on those who would like to leave a mark on the future of arts in the community, The ACT is taking nominations to fill vacant positions on its board of directors.

Candidates should be skilled professionals who have experience in fields like: legal; finance or accounting; fund development; human resources; strategic planning; familiarity with not-for-profit organizations; past board experience; or interest in governance – in addition to a commitment to the continued development of the arts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Board positions are three-year terms, and those interested can submit their own name or give consent to be nominated to the nomination committee.

The board meets on the last Monday of the month, or the following Monday if there is a statutory holiday.

There are no meetings in August or December.

Positions are volunteer and members of the board should also be available for committee work, occasional meetings, and attending some ACT events outside of the regular meeting schedule.

RELATED: The ACT in Maple Ridge offers a new Listening Lounge Series

ALSO: Maple Ridge arts centre announces new season

All board members will have to complete a successful criminal background check in order to serve.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 15.

Members will be elected at The ACT’s annual general meeting on Monday, Oct. 30 – and nominations will not be accepted from the floor of the meeting.

To fill out a nomination form go to theactmapleridge.org/board-nominations or email: curtisp@mract.org.

The ACT Arts Centre is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council – also known as The ACT Arts Council – which is a non-profit charitable society that has been serving the community since 1971.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and culturemaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Pulling together in terrifying times’: Trudeau visits wildfire impacted Okanagan

Just Posted

La Bulle was presented by the ACT in Memorial Peace Park in July. (The ACT/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge arts centre looking to fill vacancies on board of directors

Paws For Hope announced a fire relief fund for victims of the B.C. wildfires. (Paws For Hope Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge animal welfare agency announces $10,000 fire relief fund

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. On Friday (Aug. 25), the BC. Air Quality Health Index observed moderate risk conditions in the Fraser Valley with ‘moderate risk except high risk in smoke’ expected throughout the day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Widespread smoke leads to air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

The 2023 Senior AA Provincial Championship will take place at Larry Walker Field and Hammond Stadium from Sept. 1 to 4. (The News files)
Senior AA baseball provincials come to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows