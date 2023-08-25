Maple Ridge arts centre looking to fill vacancies on board of directors

Nominations will be accepted for the next three weeks

Calling on those who would like to leave a mark on the future of arts in the community, The ACT is taking nominations to fill vacant positions on its board of directors.

Candidates should be skilled professionals who have experience in fields like: legal; finance or accounting; fund development; human resources; strategic planning; familiarity with not-for-profit organizations; past board experience; or interest in governance – in addition to a commitment to the continued development of the arts in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Board positions are three-year terms, and those interested can submit their own name or give consent to be nominated to the nomination committee.

The board meets on the last Monday of the month, or the following Monday if there is a statutory holiday.

There are no meetings in August or December.

Positions are volunteer and members of the board should also be available for committee work, occasional meetings, and attending some ACT events outside of the regular meeting schedule.

All board members will have to complete a successful criminal background check in order to serve.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, Sept. 15.

Members will be elected at The ACT’s annual general meeting on Monday, Oct. 30 – and nominations will not be accepted from the floor of the meeting.

To fill out a nomination form go to theactmapleridge.org/board-nominations or email: curtisp@mract.org.

The ACT Arts Centre is operated by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Arts Council – also known as The ACT Arts Council – which is a non-profit charitable society that has been serving the community since 1971.