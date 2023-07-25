Maple Ridge asks for public opinions about new park at Pazarena Place

Citizens can take online survey until Aug. 8 to have their say about park features

The Orchard concept for the news park at Pazarena Place. (Hapa Collaborative/Special to The News

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting the public to help develop a new neighbourhood park at the end of Pazarena Place.

The city has two concept plans, which is has developed based on a public survey. Now, it is inviting residents to take a survey, before an Aug. 8 deadline, to have their say on the concepts.

The park is a one-acre site at Pazarena Place, which is south of the Lougheed Highway near Telosky Stadium. It will be in a new neighbourhood known as Provenance by Polygon.

One concept is known as The Commons, and the other is The Orchard.

The Commons includes play areas for ages 5-12 and 2-5 years, open lawn spaces, a water play area, kids scooter track, outdoor shaded area, community plaza, a pollinator garden and more.

READ ALSO: New park for Maple Ridge after property donation from generous couple

The Orchard features orchard grid tree planting, as a nod to the site’s agricultural history. It includes many of the same features as The Commons, with orchard-themed design options.

The city survey asks how close respondents live to the park, what concept they prefer, styles of swings they like, their choice of slides – from tunnels to spirals and other types, and more. There are photo illustrations for people to see the styles of playground features they like.

Based on public feedback, the city already learned that the most popular amenities wanted by those withing a five-minute walk from the park: playgrounds and swings, picnic areas, water features, natural play areas, and open lawn spaces.

The city notes Pazarena Place Park is not the official name, but a working title.

For more information, or to take the survey, see engage.mapleridge.ca