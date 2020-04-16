BC TransLink bus (TransLink/Twitter)

Maple Ridge backs call for emergency funding for TransLink

Transportation system needed for essential workers in the COVID-19 crisis

The City of Maple Ridge is backing a request from the Mayor’s Council for emergency funds for TransLink to ensure essential workers of the COVID-19 crisis can access much needed transportation.

The Mayors’ Council is made up of representatives from each of the 21 municipalities within the TransLink transportation service region, and the Tsawwassen First Nation, and represents the viewpoints and interests of the citizens of the region when it comes to transportation.

The council appoints the majority of members on the TransLink Board of Directors and approves transportation plans prepared by TransLink, which deal with transportation service levels, major capital projects, regional funding and borrowing limits.

READ MORE: TransLink suspending bus fares in response to COVID-19

It also performs regulatory oversight functions related to short-term fares, customer survey and complaint processes, sale of major facilities and assets, and director and executive compensation levels.

“Our transit network is a crucial service for thousands of local residents and TransLink stepped up early to suspend the collection of fares and established new procedures that protect riders and transit staff,” said City of Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

READ MORE: TransLink asks for emergency funds, cites losses of $75 million per month amid pandemic

Now, he says, mayors and councillors across the region need to protect that transit network.

Morden is asking residents of Maple Ridge to reach out to their provincial and federal representatives to add their support for this call to action.

The COVID-19 response is evolving every day, said an April 16th press release from the city, and support programs have been developed and rolled out rapidly to ensure that individuals have financial support to help them navigate these difficult times.

The transit system needs to be a priority for relief programs, said the release.

 

Just Posted

