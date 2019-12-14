This orphaned bear cub from Maple Ridge is the first face of the Critter Care Wildlife Society’s new Christmas campaign. The Langley-based facility takes wildlife from across the region with a goal to re-introduce the animals to the wild. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge bear cub helps launch Christmas fundraiser

Name is needed for #19, says Critter Care

The story of an orphaned bear cub from Maple Ridge is highlighted on the Critter Care facebook page, as they invite the public to help name #19, and ask for charitable donations.

“What do we name this little boy that hails from Maple Ridge? He was admitted on Oct. 22 and arrived at a mere 12.4 kgs,” the Facebook post says. “This poor little orphan was all alone and no one knows what happened to his mama. It took quite the effort to capture him, but persistence paid off when they finally secured him to the safety of Critter Care.

“This is the first cub of our fall group, and today he is the biggest, the boldest and definitely the dominate male of the group. He also has a white marking on his chest and staff describe his as a gorgeous bear cub!”

READ ALSO: Bear goes out on a limb for Thanksgiving feast

Friday was the first day of a new campaign, and the little bear from Maple Ridge was the first cub featured in the “I Can Bearly Wait For Christmas Fun-draiser Countdown.”

Critter Care Wildlife Society will introduce their “cubbies” through the countdown, taking name suggestions and donations. Their goal is to raise funds to build a fourth bear enclosure, at a cost of $80,000 to $100,000. The society takes wildlife from across the region, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

“Sharing and donating is an opportunity to gift our black bears a home, so they have a second chance at life back in the wild. We have 24 cubs so far this year, so the need is urgent.”

READ ALSO: Deadly year for bears in Maple Ridge

The campaign is shared by members of the Maple Ridge Bears group, which formed to try and protect the animals. It has been a tragic year for animal lovers in Maple Ridge, with 13 bears having to be shot.

See Critter Care Wildlife Society on Facebook to learn more about the Christmas fundraiser.

 

