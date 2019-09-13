Maple Ridge Bears group hosts public forum Monday

The Maple Ridge Bears group, started to protect these animals from being shot, will meet Monday at Maple Ridge City Hall. (Ross Davies photo)

The Maple Ridge Bears group is hosting a public forum to help protect the city’s bruins.

It will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 in the Blaney Room at Maple Ridge City Hall, from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The purpose is to create action groups.

“A lot of our community is concerned about the killing of our bears, and wants to do whatever they can to not have more bears killed,” said Susan Zanders, administrator of the group which started earlier this year.

She said it is a critical time, as bears are seeking food to fatten up for long periods of inactivity during the winter.

Zanders said some areas of the city are seeing bears where they weren’t noticed before. The group has been actively working with communities on education, and awareness about attractants.

“A lot of work has been done with our group, now we need more hands-on in individual communities,” she said. “Education, attractants, garbage, neighbourhood teams, gleaning teams and much more will be on the table. We are looking for ideas and suggestions from our community and then to follow up with actions to achieve positive outcomes,” she said.

“Maple Ridge has an opportunity to be a leader in bear awareness and community involvement. This meeting will get that organized.”

