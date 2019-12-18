Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

Downtown building sells for $6.6 million

The Haney Bingoplex, the humped-roof building on 224th Street that used hold bingo and gaming, has been sold for $6.6 million.

The sale was finalized last Thursday, although the future use of the location remains unclear.

Gord Robson Jr. was the listing agent for the property and said the new owners, who live in the region, haven’t yet made any decisions about its future.

“I think they see the development potential for the site, but for now, they’re just going to hold it,” Robson added.

Read more: Maple Ridge Bingo Plex building looking for a partner

The building is a 31,000 sq. feet and the main tenant is The Ridge Studios, which has been there since 2015.

With the sale following the recent finalization of the sale of 10 acres at the former Mussallem Motors property on Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street, Maple Ridge is becoming more attractive for investors and developers, Robson said.

John Wittmayer, with The Ridge Studios, has met recently with the new owners.

“I don’t really know what their plans are,” he said.

He added that he’s just trying to establish a good relationship with the new owners.

Read more: Film studio getting set up in downtown Maple Ridge

Wittmayer added that if he has to relocate, it would affect the film industry in Maple Ridge because of the benefit of having the studio next to popular shooting locations in the downtown.

“My opinion is that if the film studio does not continue, then it will be a loss to Maple Ridge, to the economic development side of it.”

But it’s too soon to say anything about the building’s future, he added.

He said that, since 2015, there have been 50 television movies shot in the studio and four television series, along with independent movies.

One of the most recent series was The Bletchley Circle.

Mayor Mike Morden said there are no plans to make any change to the building for at least a year.

If any redevelopment plans were proposed, given recent direction on the Lougheed Transit Corridor Concept Plan, council would “support significant density and height,” he added.

The town centre area plan calls for a minimum of building height of three storeys.

Council, this month, called for taller buildings to be part of the Lougheed transit plan.

Read more: Maple Ridge council wants a bolder vision for Lougheed corridor


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties
Next story
Chilliwack to draft new Climate Action Plan

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

Downtown building sells for $6.6 million

Pitt Meadows is second when it comes to longest walk-in wait times in B.C.

Maple Ridge also one of 10 worst wait times in province

Round Christmas tree finds home in Maple Ridge

Jill Constable’s family always enjoyed the “Charlie Brown” Christmas trees

Better mental health supports for students in SD42

$26,500 over the next three years to SD42

UBC students develop safer clothing donation bins after deaths

Banned in Pitt Meadows and other cities following deaths

PHOTOS: Jody Wilson-Raybould chosen as Canada’s newsmaker of the year

Prime Minister Trudeau, whose Liberal government was reduced to a minority in the Oct. 21 election, polled a distant second

Interior Health warns ‘extremely toxic’ opioid found in Salmon Arm

White powder located twice in November contained carfentanil, fentanyl, heroin and caffeine

B.C. man’s lawsuit over Ticketmaster, StubHub can proceed, judge rules

Class action on behalf of people who lost out due to ‘ticket bots’

Student, impersonator arrested for alleged cheating during final exams at SFU

Simon Fraser University reminding students that paying someone else to take tests is illegal

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders: Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Vancouver Giants downed 3-0 by last-place Cougars

‘We had too many passengers tonight’ coach says

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Most Read