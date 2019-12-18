Maple Ridge Bingoplex has new owners

The Haney Bingoplex, the humped-roof building on 224th Street that used hold bingo and gaming, has been sold for $6.6 million.

The sale was finalized last Thursday, although the future use of the location remains unclear.

Gord Robson Jr. was the listing agent for the property and said the new owners, who live in the region, haven’t yet made any decisions about its future.

“I think they see the development potential for the site, but for now, they’re just going to hold it,” Robson added.

Read more: Maple Ridge Bingo Plex building looking for a partner

The building is a 31,000 sq. feet and the main tenant is The Ridge Studios, which has been there since 2015.

With the sale following the recent finalization of the sale of 10 acres at the former Mussallem Motors property on Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street, Maple Ridge is becoming more attractive for investors and developers, Robson said.

John Wittmayer, with The Ridge Studios, has met recently with the new owners.

“I don’t really know what their plans are,” he said.

He added that he’s just trying to establish a good relationship with the new owners.

Read more: Film studio getting set up in downtown Maple Ridge

Wittmayer added that if he has to relocate, it would affect the film industry in Maple Ridge because of the benefit of having the studio next to popular shooting locations in the downtown.

“My opinion is that if the film studio does not continue, then it will be a loss to Maple Ridge, to the economic development side of it.”

But it’s too soon to say anything about the building’s future, he added.

He said that, since 2015, there have been 50 television movies shot in the studio and four television series, along with independent movies.

One of the most recent series was The Bletchley Circle.

Mayor Mike Morden said there are no plans to make any change to the building for at least a year.

If any redevelopment plans were proposed, given recent direction on the Lougheed Transit Corridor Concept Plan, council would “support significant density and height,” he added.

The town centre area plan calls for a minimum of building height of three storeys.

Council, this month, called for taller buildings to be part of the Lougheed transit plan.

Read more: Maple Ridge council wants a bolder vision for Lougheed corridor



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter