Maple Ridge blueberry farm hosts free BC Day event

A local fruit farm is encouraging people to come see some live entertainment and snack on some organic fresh fruit as part of their BC Day plans.

Formosa Nursery will be hosting its own BC Family Fun Day on the upcoming stat holiday which will include music, games, local vendors, and plenty of food.

Both professional and amateur entertainers will have the chance to get up on stage during the open mic night portion of the event, which runs from 2 to 4 p.m. and then again from 6 to 8 p.m.

Food trucks will also be on scene to make sure guests are well fed. But for those looking to snack on some fruit, the nursery will have plenty of organic blueberry goods ready for sale.

The BC Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 at Formosa Nursery (12689 203 St., Maple Ridge).

