Bean Around Books & Tea will be hosting their Christmas fundraiser on Thursday, Dec. 22. (Bean Around Books/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge book shop hosts Christmas fundraiser for charity

Bean Around Books & Tea will have a pop-up shop and visit from Santa at Dec. 22 event

Nothing says cozy quite like Christmas in a bookstore, which Maple Ridge will get a chance to experience on Thursday, Dec. 22 as Bean Around Books & Tea hosts its Christmas fundraiser.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by for some photo opportunities, there will be a Second Chances pop-up store with thrift and vintage clothing, some performers will perform on the open mic, and hot drinks will be flowing – all in the name of charity.

Bean Around Books facilitator Tara Malanik explained that they will also be hosting a small raffle with several gift baskets up for grabs.

“We have three beautiful raffle baskets and you can purchase tickets from now until the day of the event,” said Malanik.

Attending the event is free, but getting a photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus will require a donation of at least $5.

As a non-profit organization, Bean Around Books will be putting all of the proceeds from this fundraiser toward Pathfinder Youth Centre Society programs.

“A lot of youth are struggling to make ends meet with food and clothing and Pathfinders helps support them in any way they can,” said Malanik.

The event starts at 1 p.m. with the Second Chance pop-up shop, which runs until the end of the fundraiser at 6 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present from 2 to 4:30 p.m., and the open mic will take place from 5 to 6 p.m.

Books fundraiser fundraising maple ridge

