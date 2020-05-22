Maple Ridge boy showered in gifts after thieves make off with piece of birthday surprise

Community outpouring quick to replace stolen birthday decor meant to surprise 11-year-old child

Maple Ridge’s Ashley Hallum planned a grand gesture for her stepson Quinten, a “loving, intelligent boy” who turned 11 years old Friday.

For that, she enlisted the help of rental service CardTheYard and owner owner Danielle Spraggs, who crept up to the family home Thursday night to place big bold letters on the lawn.

“Happy Birthday Quinten” it read, with the number 11, stars, a maple leaf, and soccer ball.

What she didn’t know was that two other people were going to pay the home a visit after, steal parts of the child’s birthday surprise.

It wasn’t until the next morning – Quinten’s 11th birthday – that she found out.

The family, including Quinten’s two young sisters, rushed out their front door, seeking a surprise.

“I knew right away that pieces were missing,” Hallum said, describing holes in her front yard from where silver stars were supposed to be shining. A large maple leaf and balloons were also removed from the display.

At first the mother was confused, thinking maybe the wind had something to do with the missing pieces.

But home surveillance footage put her worries to rest. It recorded two people stealing the lawn decor Thursday night.

“He didn’t get to see it before they did this,” Hallum mourned, having to report the incident to RCMP amidst celebrating her Quinten’s special day.

“Luckily our son didn’t let it affect his day too much,” she said to The News.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge cruisers join birthday parade for 10-year-old boy

An outpouring of birthday surprises and support

Hallum posted the footage to Facebook, asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects and recovering the items for CardTheYard.

What the Hammond community did when they found out what happened – the stepmom and her son could never have imagined.

Hallum began getting messages from neighbours, and Lower Mainland residents from as far as Abbotsford, who wanted to drive-by with birthday surprises for Quinten.

“We had at least seven deliveries today,” the mom told The News Friday afternoon.

The day full of deliveries amounted to more than a dozen helium balloons, bags of gifts like LEGO sets, squirt guns, and other backyard toys.

Not to mention the kind words left in a whole host of birthday cards:

“To the birthday boy,” one message read. “Love, the Hammond neighbours.”

Hallum, who wanted to go above and beyond for Quinten’s birthday considering it was her first year cancer-free, said her son was most excited about the opportunity to make new friends.

“Even though there’s a couple of bad people, there are so many more good ones,” the mother recalled the child saying.

Along with, “Maybe since everyone now knows there’s an 11 year old boy living here, I will make some new friends.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge man’s family makes his 85th birthday special

‘Lucky’ to be together, celebrate another year lived

Hallum, who remains immunocompromised, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has kept her family in strict self-isolation.

“I just fought stage three colon cancer for the past two years,” the mom explained.

“And because of chemo we have to be very overcautious, the virus could hit me so much harder.”

Hallum continues to count her blessings, like being able to enjoy pain-free days with her three kids.

“After cancer, birthdays are a big deal,” the mom emphasized.

“This is the first birthday in the past 3 years that I don’t feel pain or lethargic. I’m able to give him my full attention. I’m just so lucky.”

Another measure of kindness that add to their day, was that Spraggs, small business owner of CardTheYard, is not holding the family responsible for the theft.

“She completely understood,” Hallum said, relieved.

Fortunately, none of the letters were stolen. If they had been, Spraggs’ upcoming bookings would have had to have been cancelled.

“In these times, with COVID-19, it’s a really good time for Quinten to remember that there’s tons of good stuff out there,” the mom said.

“That our community is still here, even though everyone’s doors are closed.”

Coronavirus

Home video surveillance captured two suspects stealing a lawn display meant to surprise 11-year-old Quinten the next morning, for his birthday. (Ashley Hallum/Special to The News)

