Maple Ridge branch of BC SPCA encouraging kennel adoptions

Has seen very few animal adoptions in past months, says branch manager

Sheltering is never our long-term solution, but it serves an important role, said Maple Ridge branch manager Krista Shaw. (BC SPCA/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA is participating in the kennel adoption promotions and is asking residents to consider adopting kennels this holiday season.

The SPCA is getting support from Hill’s Pet Nutrition wherein they have pledged to match all gifts towards kennel sponsorships as well as any item in their gift catalogue, up to $30,000, and the Maple Ridge branch will be taking part in this promotion, said branch manager Krista Shaw.

”That’s a lot of money that could help our little branch! Plus, adopting a kennel means that you are not only giving shelter to abused, neglected or abandoned animals – you could be giving shelter to an animal that is deeply loved,” she said.

The shelter’s dog activity area adoption is sold out for now, but the cat activity space, the cat kennel and the dog kennel, are available for adoption. The shelter has seen a total of 260 animal adoptions this year, and seven so far in December.

Shaw noted that despite the promotions, there have been fewer adoptions and in the last few days, there have “sadly been none”.

The branch currently has a total of 35 animals in their care, of which 22 are in-branch and 13 in foster. These include the roughly 10 animals that the branch took in during the floods.

To adopt an animal from the branch, people can visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adopt and select the location for their nearest shelter.

Those who want to opt for kennel or activity space adoptions, can visit: https://shop.spca.bc.ca/pages/adopt-a-kennel.

”Sheltering is never our long-term solution, but it serves an important role as we find each animal a forever home that is right for them,” she said, adding that she was grateful for the community’s support this year. “We couldn’t have done it without you!”