Owners Kevin Fulton (left) and Brandi Fulton (centre) of Silver Valley Brewing won a bronze medal at the 2022 BC Beer Awards. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Maple Ridge Brewery wins bronze at BC Beer Awards

Silvery Valley Brewing won third place in the North American porter & stout category

Only two weeks after winning multiple awards at the inagural Canada Beer Cup competition, Silver Valley Brewing has added another trophy to its mantle thanks to its Ten Tonne Skeleton beer winning third place at the BC Beer Awards on Nov. 5.

During this competition, over 100 awards were handed out to breweries from all across B.C. in many different categories.

Silvery Valley Brewing was recognized in the North American porter and stout category, where its Ten Tonne Skeleton beat out 16 entries to snag third place.

“A big thank you once again to all you awesome patrons out there for your valuable feedback and support to keep us motivated to keep bringing you the best beers possible,” said owner Kevin Fulton.

Some of the other big winners from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley include Smugglers Trail Caskworks in Langley, which won four awards, including the Rookie of the Year award. Parallel 49 Brewing Company in Vancouver also won four awards, walking away with a first place in the wild ale category and the Best in Show award.

A current selection of beers on tap at Silver Valley Brewing is available by visiting https://www.silvervalleybrewing.com/.

