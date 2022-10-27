Maple Ridge brewery wins multiple awards at national competition

Silver Valley Brewing was given a gold and silver medal for their English style drinks

Owners Kevin Fulton (left) and Brandi Fulton (centre), along with tasting room manager Isobella Elsdon (right), are part of the Silvery Valley Brewing team that won a gold medal and silver medal at the first Canada Beer Cup. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A Maple Ridge brewing company has been recognized on the national stage at last weekend’s inaugural Canada Beer Cup competition.

Silver Valley Brewing, located in downtown Maple Ridge, was awarded a gold medal and a silver medal for two of its beers, making it one of only 12 B.C. breweries to win multiple awards.

“It feels satisfying to see the community represented on a national stage,” said Silver Valley Brewing founder Kevin Fulton.

The gold medal in the English Style Bitter category was awarded to The Lion, which is an ESB [extra special bitter] that Fulton says he’s been perfecting for years.

“The Lion is from way back in my home brewing days,” he said. “There’s been a lot of tweaking and perfecting over the years.”

The silver medal in the English Style Old Ale category was given to Broken Label, which is a wee heavy Scottish ale that Fulton says is also one of the oldest recipes he has and is actually based on the first beer he ever brewed.

Participating in the first ever Canada Beer Cup on Oct. 23 was important to Fulton, who feels that it’s necessary to have his brews judged on such a large scale.

“Putting your products into competitions is important because as a brewer, you often get in your own head,” said Fulton. “It’s good to get feedback from professionals that aren’t in your inner circle.”

By submitting his brews into the Canada Beer Cup, Fulton faced the scrutiny of judges from all over the world, who determined his products to be worthy of a first and second-place award.

The Lion is available to try year-round, while Broken Label is only offered during the fall and winter seasons. More information about these products is available by visiting https://www.silvervalleybrewing.com/.